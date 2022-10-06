Howard Stern Leaves ‘Apocalypse Bunker’ For First Time In Two Years, Shock Jock Spotted At Dinner With Jennifer Aniston, Jimmy Kimmel & Jon Hamm

Mega

Howard Stern came out of hiding after being locked up in his “apocalypse bunker” since the pandemic started. The shock jock, 68, left his $20 million Southhampton home to mix and mingle with his A-list friends over dinner for the first time in two years, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Stern and his wife, Beth, 50, were spotted at Laser Wolf in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, on Friday with a slew of Hollywood’s most elite, including Jennifer Aniston, Jimmy Kimmel, Jon Hamm, and Jason Bateman.

After being holed up in their home since 2020, the couple decided to brave the world again following an invite by Kimmel and his wife.

Mega

Photos showed the famous group of friends at the ritzy dinner date. Stern was seated next to Kimmel and across from Hamm and Aniston’s most recent ex-husband Justin Theroux. The Sirius XM host appeared lost in conversation, leaning over the table to catch up with his old buddies.

Stern spoke about his first adventure outside of the house, revealing he was drained from being social.

“I really had an exhausting weekend, emotionally, physically,” he said on the Monday episode of his radio show. “For the first time in two years I ventured out of the house. It was too much for me. It was too much. I haven’t been out in two years.”

While he agreed to go, Stern told his listeners he almost bailed on the event out of fear.

“I said to my wife: ‘I don’t want to go, I’m in a panic, I don’t want to get COVID,'” he recalled. “I know our president has told us the pandemic is over and everyone is walking around without masks…I still just don’t want to get COVID.”

Mega

Despite being scared of catching Covid-19, photos show that Stern chose not to wear a mask.

“Howard was there without even a mask. They all sat at a large table…Stern told restaurant staff this was his first night out since the start of the pandemic,” an eyewitness told Page Six.

The outing appeared to go well. Howard has not complained about having any Covid-like symptoms following the Friday dinner exchange.