Hundreds of same-sex couples from China have officially gotten married in Utah – thanks to Zoom and a legal loophole

Published by

New York Daily News

At least 200 gay couples from China have been able to officially tie the knot, even though same-sex marriages are not legal in the country — thanks to technology, a legal loophole, and the state of Utah. Utah County, the second-most populous county in the conservative state, began encouraging online weddings after city and state buildings were forced to temporarily shut down their offices due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The heavily Republican state — which has the highest concentration of the country’s Mormon churches, with over 68% of its population identifying as part of the church — doesn’t h…

Read More