‘I Said No Multiple Times’: Geena Davis Tells How Hollywood Legend Bill Murray Used Massage Device In Hotel Suite

Geena Davis has opened up about a string of uncomfortable moments with Bill Murray while on set for the ’90s crime comedy, Quick Change, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The allegations of the famed comedian’s crude behavior were released in the actress’s upcoming memoir,Dying of Politeness.

In her new book, the 66-year-old actress alleged that Murray, 72, made her feel uncomfortable during an audition for the movie, as well as unnecessarily reprimanding her in a patronizing fashion in front of “hundreds” of cast and crew members on set.

The bombshell allegations come just after RadarOnline learned of a $100-thousand-dollar hush money payment, doled out by Murray, to keep sexual harassment claims at bay from a woman who claimed the comedian/actor assaulted her on the set of a Disney film.

According to Davis, the first of a series of uncomfortable moments between herself and Murray started when the comedian screamed at her in front of the cast and crew for being late.

However, Davis alleged that the loud outburst was not only unnecessary but ill-placed, as she was delayed by the wardrobe department at the time of the incident.

The outburst, while inappropriate, seems meager in comparison to her other claim against the 72-year-old actor and comedian, which took place prior to the alleged screaming incident during auditions.

According to a summary of the book’s allegations by The New York Times, Davis writes that while “in a hotel suite,” which was being used to hold auditions for the crime comedy film, “Murray greets her with something called The Thumper, a massage device he insists on using on her, despite her emphatically refusing.”

“The way he behaved at the first meeting… I should have walked out of that or profoundly defended myself, in which case I wouldn’t have got the part,” Davis said on the infamous hotel suite audition, where she claimed Murray forced her to use “The Thumper” against her will.

“I could have avoided that treatment if I’d known how to react or what to do during the audition. But, you know, I was so non-confrontational that I just didn’t…,” Davis continued.

Davis remarked that while her remarks may come off as victim blaming, she’s aware that the inappropriate action was not a result of her wrongdoing, “There’s no point in regretting things, and yet, here I was regretting. And yes, exactly, it wasn’t my fault.”

While Murray has not commented on Davis’ allegations made in her memoir, the account comes after news of the recent payoff and his ex-co-star Lucy Liu speaking out against him.

“As we’re doing the scene, Bill starts to sort of hurl insults, and I won’t get into the specifics, but it kept going on and on,”Liu shared of her time working with Murray on the set of Charlie’s Angels for an episode of the Asian Enough podcast.

Liu called out the comedian’s behavior as “unacceptable” and “inexcusable.” Liu added that she, “was not going to just sit there and take it.”

“So, yes, I stood up for myself and I don’t regret it. Because no matter how low on the totem pole you may be or wherever you came from, there’s no need to condescend or to put other people down. And I would not stand down, and nor should I have,” Liu concluded her thoughts on the incident.