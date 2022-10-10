Iran’s chief justice ready for dialogue with protesters; Britain acts

Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei, Chief Justice of Iran, attends a crisis meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of Parliament, at the presidential office in Tehran. Mohammad Javad Ostad/Iranian Presidency/dpa

Iran’s chief justice has for the first time proposed a dialogue with opponents of the country’s leadership as protests against the government continue.

“Citizens or political groups should know that we have an ear for protests and criticism and are ready for dialogue,” Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei said on Monday.

According to the Donya-e Eqtesad news portal, he conceded that Iran’s political system could also have “weaknesses and flaws” and said that “we are ready to listen to suggestions and also have no qualms about correcting any mistakes.” He went on to say, however, that peaceful protests must be distinguished from violent riots.

Iran had so far spoken of a conspiracy by foreign countries and armed Iranian opposition groups in connection with the near month-long protests, and has started a crackdown.

There were further protests on Monday. Tension on the streets and internet restrictions have paralysed large parts of the economy.

Germany and several other western countries have called for sanctions against Iran’s leadership.

Britain on Monday said it had imposed sanctions on Iran’s so-called morality police “in its entirety” as well as five political and security officials in Iran.

The protests were set off by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was arrested for allegedly not adhering to Iran’s strict Islamic dress code.