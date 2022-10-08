‘It was mentally destroying him’: Oklahoma GOP Governor halts gender-affirming care for transgender youth

Published by

Raw Story

By Tiffany Terrell In Oklahoma, the OU Health hospital is counting on federal pandemic relief funds from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. However, Republicans in that state have given OU an ultimatum: if they want to receive $108 million in Rescue Plan funds, Oklahoma Children’s Hospital will have to stop providing gender-affirming care for transgender youth. Oklahoma’s Republican Governor Kevin J. Stitt signed this into law on Tuesday. Watch below to hear what Governor Stitt had to say about the new law Wednesday in his appearance on the conservative podcast by Clay Travis and Buck Sexto…

Read More