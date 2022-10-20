Jeffrey Dahmer Victim Tony Hughes’ Mother Slams ‘Evil’ People Who Dress as Serial Killer for Halloween

Published by

The mother of one of Jeffery Dahmer’s victims is slamming those who dress as the serial killer on Halloween. Shirley Hughes, the mother of Tony Hughes, recently shared that when people dress as the serial killer, it becomes exploitative and can traumatize their families. Speaking to news outlet TMZ, Shirley told them that the costumes were “evil.” “If Netflix hadn’t streamed the show … None of the families would be revictimized … and then there’d be no Dahmer costumes this year,” she added. Last month, Netflix released a series focused on the serial killer. Produced by Ryan Murphy, Dahmer — Mo…

