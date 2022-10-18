‘Knives Out’ director Rian Johnson says Daniel Craig’s character ‘obviously’ is queer

Published by

New York Daily News

Benoit Blanc is here and apparently queer. The Stephen Sondheim-loving Southern sleuth that Daniel Craig portrays in the “Knives Out” films has been outed. During a press conference Sunday at the London Film Festival, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” director Rian Johnson confirmed the sexuality of the beloved character. The filmmaker was asked whether Blanc was queer after a scene in the film appears to show him living with another man. “Yes, he obviously is,” Johnson replied. In the sequel to the 2019 star-studded blockbuster, set to start streaming on Netflix Dec. 23, the dapper detectiv…

Read More