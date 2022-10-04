Lena Dunham Dragged for Saying She Wants Her Casket to Be Carried in a Pride Parade

Published by

PopCrush

Lena Dunham is once again facing backlash on the internet. On Sunday (Oct. 2), she tweeted, “When I go, I want my casket to be driven through the NYC pride parade with a plaque that reads ‘she wasn’t for everyone, but she *was* for us’- who can arrange?” The reaction to the cringe tweet was probably not exactly what she expected. One person replied, “‘She died as she lived: in a ploy for attention that was as puzzling as it was desperate.’” Another person tweeted, “gonna start living my life with whatever amount of confidence lena dunham has that makes her think she’s an lgbtq+ icon.” As the p…

Read More