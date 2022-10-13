LGBTQ carnival Pink Dot Hong Kong to celebrate diversity with ‘Express Yourself’ theme

Published by

Hong Kong Free Press

The annual LGBTQ carnival Pink Dot Hong Kong will be held later this month at the Kowloonbay International Trade & Exhibition Centre, with the theme of “Express Yourself,” encouraging people to have the courage to be their authentic selves. Co-organised by BigLove Alliance, Qlove and LEZO, the October 23 event will be held indoors for the second year to better comply with Covid-19 restrictions, such as those on outdoor public gatherings. In a video played at a press conference on Thursday, Joey Leung, one of the two ambassadors of this year’s event, said the theme made him “want to cry.” “In t…

Read More