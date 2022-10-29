Man arrested in attack on U.S. House Speaker Pelosi’s spouse faces charges

Published by

Reuters UK

By Carlos Barria and Kristina Cooke SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – A man who clubbed U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband over the head with a hammer, shouting, “Where is Nancy?”, faced charges of attempted murder and other felonies a day after the violent break-in at the couple’s San Francisco home. Police initially declined to offer a motive for Friday’s attack on Paul Pelosi, 82, who according to his wife’s office underwent surgery for a skull fracture and injuries to his right arm and hands, though doctors expect a full recovery. But the assault stoked fears about political violence less t…

