Man Skips ‘Homophobic’ Sister’s Wedding to Party at Gay Club

Published by

PopCrush

A man on Reddit decided to skip his “homophobic” sister’s wedding to party at a gay bar with his boyfriend instead. The man, 23, explained he grew up idolizing his sister, 29, and when he came out as a teenager she was supportive. However, that changed when she met her now-husband in college. “He grew up in a very traditional Christian household. They met at a frat mixer at Bama (she was in a sorority, he was in a frat),” he wrote via Reddit. He explained his sister had always been “neutral” when it came to politics, but after meeting her partner, she became “visibly uncomfortable” whenever he…

Read More