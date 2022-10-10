Towleroad Gay News

Montenegro holds Pride march despite church’s opposition

Published by
IntelliNews

By bne IntelliNews The 10th jubilee Montenegro Pride march was held on October 8 in Podgorica with the message that society must respect basic human rights. The march was held despite opposition from the Serbian Orthodox Church in the country. Montenegro is a conservative society, where Pride marches initially were marred with violence, but after the country launched EU accession talks the authorities supported such events. However, there remains strong opposition within the country. The Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro called the Pride march “debauchery” and “immorality”. Metropolitan of…

