Musk launches musk: SpaceX founder selling ‘Burnt Hair’ perfume

Tesla boss Elon Musk says 10,000 bottles of Burnt Hair have now been sold – despite the name of his debut perfume. Patrick Pleul/dpa

The world’s richest person Elon Musk has begun selling bottles of Burnt Hair, a perfume being marketed as the “essence of repugnant desire.”

Some 10,000 bottles of Musk musk have already been sold, the tech innovator said on Twitter on Wednesday, reporting a million dollars in Burnt Hair sales.

Musk, the tech innovator behind SpaceX, Tesla and other enterprises, is selling the perfume in the shop of his tunnel construction project, The Boring Company.

The apparent joke perfume costs $100 or €105 a bottle, making it perhaps the world’s most expensive perfume with an offensive and off-putting name.

Tongue-in-cheek marketing talks up the scent as being “just like leaning over a candle at the dinner table, but without all the hard work.”

Delivery dates have not yet been set and little information is given about the fragrance. The company is instead leaving it to the celebrity billionaire’s cult status to do the promotion.

Musk, who wields massive influence on markets with his 108 million followers on Twitter, whom he has been accused of trolling, previously prompted bumps in cryptocurrencies and a racketeering lawsuit after lending his support to Dogecoin.

Burnt Hair is not the Boring Company’s first novelty product, and Musk previous sold a reported 20,000 flamethrowers through the same website.