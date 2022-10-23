Nancy Pelosi Taunts Donald Trump Isn’t ‘Man Enough’ To Testify To Private January 6 Committee Panel

mega

The United States House Select Committee voted to officially subpoena former President Donald Trump in relation to their investigation into the January 6 insurrection on the Capitol. Trump has until Friday, November 4, to provide the committee the necessary documents, and he is expected to sit for deposition 10 days later.

However, Nancy Pelosi revealed she doesn’t believe that the embattled politician will agree to show up to testify unless it is a public hearing.

“I don’t think he is man enough to show up,” the 82-year-old revealed on MSNBC’s The Sunday Show. “I don’t think that his lawyers will want him to show up, because he has to testify under oath. But I don’t think he is man enough, we will see if he is man enough to show up.”

She also noted that if Trump refuses to comply with the subpoena, it will serve as a sign that he believes he is “above the law.”

“Whatever they decide will also send a message about his respect,” the House Speaker explained. “It’s an oath we take to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. That is a serious oath that we all take. Clearly, the rest of us had more respect for the office he held, then he had.”

Although it is unclear whether or not Trump will show up to give his testimony, there have already been consequences for those who have refused. The controversial businessman’s former advisor Steve Bannon was sentenced to four months in prison for “contempt of Congress” after he failed to comply with a subpoena.

Rep. Bennie Thompson and Rep. Liz Cheney are set to question Trump under oath on Monday, November 14.

“In short, you were at the center of the first and only effort by any U.S. president to overturn an election and obstruct the peaceful transition of power, ultimately culminating in a bloody attack on our own Capitol and on congress itself,” both representatives wrote in a letter.

They continued, “The evidence demonstrates that you knew this activity was illegal and unconstitutional, and also knew that your assertions were fraud and false.”