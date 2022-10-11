Nearly 6 in 10 LGBTQ youth who came out before age 13 ‘seriously considered suicide’ in past year, researchers say

Published by

New York Daily News

More than half of LGBTQ youth who came out before they were teenagers “seriously considered suicide” in the past year, new data released Monday shows. The data — released ahead of the 34th annual National Coming Out Day on Tuesday — analyzed the correlation between the age at which LGBTQ people in the U.S. decide to share their sexual orientation with others and the risk of suicide. National Coming Out Day is a day when the LGBTQ community highlights the power of visibility in the fight for equality. Researchers with The Trevor Project found that 56% of youth who came out before the age of 13 …

