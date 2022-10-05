Need a military escort? Mexico’s army to launch airline for tourists

Mexico's military forces have announced plans to set up their own airline to boost tourism in the country. Jacky Muniello/dpa

Hotels, museums, national parks and an unused presidential plane: Mexico’s military is setting its sights on tourism with plans for army-operated flights to popular regions.

The country’s armed forces are set to operate their own airline for tourism purposes in future, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has announced.

The announcement comes after newspaper El Universal published military documents showing the plans after they were leaked by a hacker group earlier in October.

The airline is set to begin operations next year with 10 rented aircraft, López Obrador said. The airline will also use the luxurious presidential plane that the head of state has been trying in vain to sell since he took office in 2018.

According to the report by El Universal, the military also wants to operate several hotels, two museums and two national parks through a new tourism company called Itzamná, particularly in the popular holiday region around Cancún and Tulum on the Caribbean coast.

Under the left-wing nationalist López Obrador, the armed forces are gaining more and more influence, for example in internal security and construction projects.

Another newly founded military company is already responsible for the administration of four airports and the Tren Maya (Maya Train) railway project.