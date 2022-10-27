‘No worse than drag queens’: Arizona GOP stands by candidate after purported blackface pics leak

Published by

Raw Story

By Matthew Chapman On Wednesday, ABC 15 reported that Arizona Republicans, including Rep. Debbie Lesko, are standing by their endorsement of a state legislative candidate who was exposed for having dressed in blackface — and one associate defended her by claiming that blackface isn’t really any worse than drag performances. “Political allies are defending Mary Ann Mendoza, a Republican Arizona House candidate from Mesa, after photos of her in blackface and brownface surfaced on social media,” reported Melissa Blasius. Mendoza, who gained prominence as one of former President Donald Trump’s “An…

Read More