Pastor refuses to baptize infant of couple ‘living in sin’

Published by

Raw Story

By Matthew Chapman On Friday, WBLT News reported that a Mississippi reverend’s letter to two new parents has gone viral on social media after he unexpectedly refused to perform a baptism of their infant, due to their being unmarried. “Kamri Mclendon lives with her boyfriend of two years, Tristan Mcphail, in Sumrall. In May, the 18-year-old gave birth to a girl, Presleigh. She said the pregnancy was not planned, but her daughter has become the couple’s ‘greatest blessing,'” reported Josh Carter and Andrew McMunn. “Mclendon said she grew up in the church, and thus wanted to have an infant baptis…

Read More