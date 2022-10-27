President Biden Reveals U.S. In ‘Constant Contact’ With Russia Over Brittney Griner’s Release, Claims Little ‘Positive Response’

mega;@ brittneyyevettegriner/instagram

President Joe Biden told White House reporters that despite communication with Russian authorities to bring WNBA star Brittney Griner, the efforts have not yielded positive results, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Griner has been detained in Russia over a drug smuggling charge for possession of a cannabis oil smoking device that was found in her luggage at the airport. Griner admitted to possessing cannabis oil but claimed she was unaware that it was still in her bag at the time it was found. Griner was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for the charge.

This week, Griner’s appeal was rejected. Many believe Griner is being used as a political pawn by Vladimir Putin. There is also a concern for Griner’s safety as a publicly out queer person.

mega

“We are in constant contact with Russian authorities to get Brittney and others out,” Biden told White House reporters about the ongoing efforts to bring Americans back to the United States. “And so far we’re not meeting with much positive response,” Biden continued.

“But we’re not stopping,” the president added, attempting to bring a sliver of positivity to the bleak message.

Griner made her final plea for an appeal on Tuesday. She addressed the Moscow Regional Court via video call and issued a statement.

@brittneyyevettegriner/instagram

“This has been a very traumatic experience, waiting for this day … getting nine years for the crime,” Griner said. “People with more severe crimes have gotten less than what I was given.”

The court refused to adjust her sentencing. Griner is now expected to carry out her nine years in an eleven-foot cell with two other inmates.

The brutal sentence for the talented athlete has brought support from activists globally; however, Russia claimed Griner’s detention and release are not a priority.

mega

According to an advisor to Putin, Yury Ushakov, Griner’s imprisonment is not at the top of mind for Russian authorities, despite claims that Griner’s detention could potentially be an effort to exchange the American athlete for a top Russian arms dealer in U.S. custody.

Ushakov served as Russia’s ambassador to the United States from 1998 to 2008 and has called Biden’s efforts to bring Griner home nothing more than a political PR stunt ahead of the November midterm elections.

“In this tense situation, I think that he is thinking first and foremost about the upcoming midterm elections so he keeps emphasizing the need to bring back home the basketball player who was detained for drug smuggling,” Ushakov said. “However, it’s not the main issue that we are concerned about.”

Griner’s attorney, Alexandr D. Boykov, previously revealed to the New York Times that his client is “struggling” in custody, saying, “She has not been in as good condition as I could sometimes find her in.”