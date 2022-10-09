Proud Boys founder scrambling to salvage ‘bitterly divided’ group after new revelations: report

Published by

Raw Story

By Tom Boggioni According to a report from the Daily Beast, the founder of the Proud Boys, who has been keeping his distance from the right-wing group, headed to Las Vegas weeks ago for a meet-up of members and attempted to put down a civil war in the organization that is reportedly coming apart at the seams after revelations that one key leader was an FBI informant. With Gavin McInnes later describing it as the “weirdest experience of my life,” the report by Will Sommer states the group is still “bitterly divided” into two camps (the “Nationals” and “Standard”) with McInnes himself noting on …

Read More