Proud Boys whip up vitriol against a drag brunch in a small North Carolina town

Published by
Raw Story

By Jordan Green, Staff Reporter https://www.rawstory.com/raw-investigates/the-proud-boys-whipped-up-vitriol-against-a-drag-brunch-in-a-small-town-in-north-carolina-on-sunday/More than a dozen Proud Boys in tactical gear and gang colors harassed patrons attending a drag show in Sanford, NC on Sunday by calling them “groomers” and “pedophiles” as they filed into a local brewpub for the brunch event. The 16 Proud Boys, mainly from the Cape Fear chapter and almost entirely wearing masked, massed outside the front entrance of Hugger Mugger Brewing in downtown Sanford at around 11:30 a.m. The group …

