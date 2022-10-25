Qatar emir criticises ‘unprecedented campaign’ ahead of World Cup

Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, speaks during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, following their meeting in Doha. Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Qatar’s emir on Tuesday lashed out at the extent of criticim on the country’s hosting of the upcoming football World Cup, speaking of an “unprecedented campaign.”

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said in Doha that Qatar had initially believed that “some criticism could be positive and helpful” for the country’s development.

But he said that that there is too much criticism on the staging of the November 20-December 18 tournament.

“Ever since we have had the honour to stage the World Cup Qatar has been the subject of an unprecedented campaign that no host country has ever faced,” he said.

The emir spoke of fabrications and double standards and that many people were questioning the real reasons and motives for the criticism, without giving details.

Qatar has been criticised for many years over the treatment of migrant workers in the country. Reforms have been carried out but rights groups have said that more has to be done.

The country has lately also come under attack in connection with the LGBTIQ+ community and the criminalisation of homosexuality.