Right-wing school board candidate in damage control mode after her ‘QAnon pledge’ is exposed

Published by
Raw Story

By Matthew Chapman According to the Tampa Bay Times, Dawn Peters, a right-wing candidate for school board in Pinellas County, Florida, has released a statement disavowing a number of conspiracy theories after social media posts of hers surfaced exposing her as a QAnon adherent. “Peters posted her statement after the Tampa Bay Times reported her critics were circulating 2-year-old screenshots from her social media accounts. The images showed her appearing to join others in a QAnon pledge and retweeting an item that called the Sept. 11 terror attacks, the moon landing and the coronavirus pandemi…

