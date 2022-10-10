Rob Halford Says New Judas Priest Album Is Finished Except Vocals And Those Are Delayed Because, “you know — old gay drama queen”

Published by

Rob Halford confirms that the recording is finished for Judas Priest‘s new album – except his vocals, that is. “It’s done except for me,” he tells UCR with a laugh. Guitarist “Richie [Faulkner] has been doing interviews like I have, and I’ve been reading it as it comes on my social media. Richie says, ‘Everything’s done except for Rob.’ It’s true, man. It’s true.” Even though it does not yet have a title or release date, the pending LP will serve as the follow-up to 2018’s Firepower. “My scratch vocals are on there, but I’ve got to do my parts,” Halford adds. “I can bang it out in a couple of …

