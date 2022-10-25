Sam Smith, Kim Petras make history as first nonbinary and trans artists to reach top of Billboard Hot 100 chart

Published by

Kim Petras and Sam Smith are making music history in a big way. The two pop stars, both 30, recently released their dance floor-ready collaboration, “Unholy,” and after topping the Official U.K. Top 40 chart for the last four weeks, the anthem has now made it to No. 1 in the U.S. The song has topped the Billboard Hot 100 charts, the first time for both of them. With this week’s announcement, Petras, a German-born singer-songwriter, became the first openly transgender artist to have a No. 1 song in the U.S., while Smith, the British multi-Grammy-winning artist, became the first nonbinary musici…

