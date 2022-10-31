Streaming channel focused on LGBTQ women and nonbinary people to launch in December

Published by

A new streaming service focused on LGBTQ women and nonbinary people is set to launch globally later this year. DivaBoxOffice.tv — the result of a partnership between the Diva Media Group (DMG), A Baker Production and Tello Films founder Christin Baker — will be available on major platforms including iTunes, Google Play, Roku and Amazon Firestick starting on Dec. 1. “The demand for queer programming is only growing with each generation becoming increasingly more fluid in their sexual orientations and gender identities than ever before,” Baker, who will serve as the streamers’ president and CEO,…

