Taylor Swift breaks all records… and your ears are a better place for it.

Published by

Euronews (English)

Swifties rejoice! Taylor Swift’s latest album ‘Midnights’ has already surpassed 1 million units in the US, making it the top-selling album of 2022 so far. Hardly surprising considering that it’s Taylor Swift we’re talking about, a national treasure who must be protected at all costs and who just seems to be getting better and better with every record she graces us with. These are just facts. But it’s also worth noting that ‘Midnights’ broke the Spotify record for the highest number of streams on the first day of a release and has the largest sales week for any album since 2017, setting a moder…

Read More