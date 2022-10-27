Thai transgender businesswoman buys Miss Universe Organization for $20M

Published by

New York Daily News

A prominent Thai businesswoman has purchased the Miss Universe Organization for $20 million, her company announced Wednesday. Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip is the founder and CEO of the Thailand-based media company JKN Global Groups, which acquired the rights to the pageant from IMG Worldwide, a sports and event company headquartered in New York City. She’s also a social media influencer with nearly 19 million followers, a reality television personality who has appeared on Thai versions of “Project Runway” and “Shark Tank” and a transgender rights advocate who started a foundation that fights for…

Read More