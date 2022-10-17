The Human Library Movement Travels From Denmark to Thailand To Delight, Disperse Stereotypes in The Infinite Stories Of Lives

Published by

The Bangkok Post

Read humans at ฺBook Expo Thailand 2022 published : 17 Oct 2022 at 14:51 newspaper section: [Guru](http://search.bangkokpost.com/search/result_advanced?category=news&xNewsSection=Guru) The ongoing 27th Book Expo Thailand 2022 offers more than books as reading material. You can also learn from ‘human books’ similar to The Human Library movement, which began in Denmark. Photo credit: Gon Photography Don’t judge a person by their cover by sitting across someone you don’t usually interact with, conversing with them, and, most importantly, learning and unlearning stereotypes attached to them. The ‘…

Read More