Tweet on Casillas feed says account hacked after ‘I’m gay’ message

Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas gestures during the 2018 UEFA Champions League Group D soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and FC Porto at the Veltins Arena. A message on the Twitter account of former Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas says his account was hacked after a post appeared saying he was gay. Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

A message on the Twitter account of former Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas says his account was hacked after a post appeared saying he was gay.

The original post was deleted and a new tweet from the ex-Real Madrid stopper’s account read: “Account hacked. Luckily everything is in order. Apologies to all my followers. And of course, more apologies to the LGBT community.”

The account of former Spain team-mate Carles Puyol had replied to the original tweet with: “It’s the moment to tell our story, Iker.”

Casillas was married to sports journalist Sara Carbonero until 2021 and has two sons with her. Puyol has been together with model Vanesa Lorenzo for years and the two have two daughters together.

Spanish media at first guessed that Casillas was joking with the tweet following speculation in the press about his love life.

Adelaide United midfielder Josh Cavallo announced last year that he was gay, one of very few to have revealed the news in men’s professional football.

Posting before the tweet saying Casillas had been hacked, he wrote: “@Iker Casillas and @Carles5puyol joking and making fun out of

coming out in football is disappointing.

“It’s a difficult journey that any LGBTQ+ ppl have to go through. To see my role models and legends of the game make fun out of coming out and my community is beyond disrespectful.”