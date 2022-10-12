‘Zero Tolerance For Hate Speech’: LeBron James CUTS Kanye West Episode Of His Show ‘The Shop’ Over Rapper’s Recent Controversies

Mega

LeBron James decided not to air an episode of his HBO show The Shop that featured Kanye West after the rapper used his appearance on the program to “reiterate more hate speech,” RadarOnline.com can confirm.

In a surprising development to come as the 45-year-old rapper is already under scrutiny for a series of controversial actions over the past week, Kanye reportedly used his appearance on The Shop as an opportunity to double down on his recent anti-Semitic and hateful remarks.

According to Maverick Carter, who produces the HBO show alongside LeBron, the pair decided not to air the Kanye episode despite “talking to Kanye directly” the day before filming in an effort to have a “respectful discussion.”

“Yesterday we taped an episode of The Shop with Kanye West,” Carter explained in a statement to Andscape on Tuesday. “Kanye was booked weeks ago and, after talking to Kanye directly the day before we taped, I believed he was capable of a respectful discussion and he was ready to address all his recent comments.”

“Unfortunately, he used The Shop to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes.”

“We have made the decision not to air this episode or any of Kanye’s remarks,” Carter continued. “While The Shop embraces thoughtful discourse and differing opinions, we have zero tolerance for hate speech of any kind and will never allow our channels to be used to promote hate.”

“I take full responsibility for believing Kanye wanted a different conversation and apologize to our guests and crew,” he concluded. “Hate speech should never have an audience.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kanye first caused controversy last week when he debuted a line of shirts reading “White Lives Matter” during his runway show at Paris Fashion Week last Monday.

The Donda rapper then caused even more controversy after he posted a series of shockingly anti-Semitic comments to social media over the weekend.

“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” he wrote before his accounts were restricted by both Instagram and Twitter.

“The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because Black people are actually Jew also,” Ye continued. “You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

Even more shocking is the fact that, during a recent interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, the rapper-turned-fashion designer once again went on a controversial and anti-Semitic rant – although Carlson secretly edited out that portion of the interview.

“I’d prefer my kids knew Hanukkah than Kwanzaa, at least it would come with some financial engineering,” Kanye told Carlson during one unaired portion of the interview, seemingly referring to a conspiracy theory that suggests the Jewish community secretly controls the world’s financial system.

“Think about us judging each other on how white we could talk would be like, you know, a Jewish person judging another Jewish person on how good they danced or something,” Ye said in another unaired portion of the interview.

“I mean, that’s probably like a bad example and people are going to get mad at that s—,” he added. “I probably want to edit that out.”