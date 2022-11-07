50 Cent Trolls Madonna for Lip-Syncing Kendrick Lamar Lyrics on Instagram

Published by

XXL Mag

50 Cent is again making jokes at Madonna‘s expense. This time, Fif is poking fun at the 64-year-old pop star for lip syncing Kendrick Lamar lyrics. On Nov. 3, the “Like a Virgin” singer shared a video of herself on Instagram. In the clips, Madonna is intensely rapping the chorus to Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar‘s 2021 track “Vent.” “Have you ever been punched in your muthafuckin’ face?/What you say? Oh, you haven’t? Alright, wait, bitch,” the singer lip-syncs. She captioned the strange clip, “Alright, wait, bitch. …………….” Over the weekend, 50 Cent caught wind of the post and decided to poke at …

Read More