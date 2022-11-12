‘A Classy Guy’: Megyn Kelly Praises Mike Pence For Actions On Jan 6, Slams Ex-Prez Donald Trump Over Election Denial

mega

Megyn Kelly sang Mike Pence‘s praises and called the former vice president “a classy guy” on a recent episode of her podcast, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Kelly and her guests spoke about the former VP during her SiriusXM radio show, The Megyn Kelly Show, while they discussed an excerpt from Pence’s book, So Help Me God, that talked about a meeting he had with the ex-prez Donald Trump following the January 6 insurrection.

The group dissected Trump’s inability to accept a loss, as they trashed him for putting his VP’s life in danger during the attack on the Capitol.

“The thing about election denialism was like, I don’t know, like a robot malfunctioning,” Kelly said while talking about Trump pushing election fraud. “He couldn’t see it. He’s so adverse to losing and losers, he just wasn’t able to say, ‘this one got away.'”

Kelly then read an excerpt from Pence’s book which detailed an alleged conversation between Pence and Trump on January 11.

Pence alleged a somber Trump asked him if he was “scared” in regard to being at the Capitol on January 6.

“Of course this is when Trump antagonized Mike Pence, his supporters were screaming hang Mike Pence, Trump had tweeted out aggressive tweets about Mike Pence,” Kelly said.

“Mike Pence was in danger that way, there’s no question. And it was in part, large part, because of Donald Trump,” Kelly added.

Kelly then read another portion of the book where Pence asked, “What if we hadn’t had the rally? What if they hadn’t gone to the Capitol? It’s too terrible to end like this.”

Kelly praised Pence for not backing down on Trump’s request to not certify the election — even when the former president “sic’d the mob” on him.

“Pence at this moment is a classy guy, as I think he usually is,” Kelly told her guests.

Kelly joins numerous conservative talk show hosts and media that have now turned their back on the former president following disastrous midterm election results.