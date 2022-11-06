Brooke Eden Marries Hilary Hoover With Two Special Ceremonies

Published by

Taste of Country

They’re married! In a special destination wedding in Mexico on Thursday (Oct. 27), Brooke Eden and Hilary Hoover held the second of two special ceremonies to celebrate their marriage, according to People. The couple’s legal wedding ceremony took place on Aug. 27, in a small Nashville-area church ceremony attended by close family members — and a couple of special superstar friends: Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood. The brides had a longstanding relationship with the country superstar couple, as Brooks employed Hoover, a radio promoter and music industry member, until she left to manage Eden’s t…

Read More