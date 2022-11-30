California gave drivers a new option for gender on their IDs. Here’s how many took it

Published by

The Sacramento Bee

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Four years after California began issuing nonbinary IDs, fewer than 16,000 people have asked the state for a little piece of plastic with their gender marked by an X rather than an F or M. The California Department of Motor Vehicles released the number in response to a California Public Records Act request from The Sacramento Bee. According to the DMV, 3,071 people aged 16 to 19 had nonbinary drivers licenses or state IDs this fall; 3,838 people 20 to 24; and 3,431 people 25 to 29. All told, just over 14,000 people under 40 received this designation. Seven people in their …

