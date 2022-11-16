Controversial comedians Dave Chappelle, Louis C.K. receive Grammy nominations

Published by

New York Daily News

A pair of controversial comedians are among the 2023 Grammy nominees. Dave Chappelle and Louis C.K. are both finalists for best comedy album at the Feb. 5 ceremony in Los Angeles, the Recording Academy announced Tuesday. Chappelle’s nomination is for “The Closer,” a 2021 stand-up special that drew criticism over the comedian’s jokes about the transgender community. C.K., who confessed in 2017 to committing sexual misconduct, is nominated for his 2021 stand-up special, “Sorry.” Both comedians had previously received Grammy nominations after their scandals. C.K. won best comedy album at the 2022…

Read More