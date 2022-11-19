Elon Musk Restores Twit Chief Impersonator Kathy Griffin’s Suspended Account, Halts On Welcoming Donald Trump Back To Platform

Mega

Self-proclaimed Twit Chief Elon Musk announced he’s restoring several suspended accounts, including his number one impersonator, comedian Kathy Griffin. But when it comes to Donald Trump, he hasn’t decided on whether to lift the ex-president’s Twitter ban, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Elon — who has been making more enemies than friends at headquarters since taking the business over at the end of October — announced the news in a tweet on Friday, but the decision came with a warning.

“New Twitter (TWTR) policy is freedom of speech, not freedom of reach,” the billionaire businessman, 51, wrote, revealing the new Twitter has standards contrary to belief. “Negative/hate tweets will be max deboosted & demonetized, so no ads or other revenue to Twitter (TWTR).”

Musk — who himself posted and deleted an unfound anti-LGBTQ+ conspiracy theory about Paul Pelosi’s hammer assault within 48 hours of his Twitter takeover — revealed Griffin will be welcomed back to the platform after she was suspended earlier this month for impersonating him. Of course, he misspelled her name, leaving Griffin to think it was a power play.

He also restored Canadian podcaster Jordan Peterson and the right-leaning satire website Babylon Bee, both of which had been banned.

“Kathie Griffin, Jorden Peterson & Babylon Bee have been reinstated,” Musk tweeted, also misspelling Peterson’s first name.

“Dear Eilon,” Griffin responded on her Instagram. “You f—– up, fool. I’m going downstairs to my basement of heads. You’re up. Xxoo, The Beheader,” she added, referencing her gruesome spoof photo of her beheading former President Trump.

But when it came to #45, Musk stopped short of reinstating his account.

“Trump decision has not yet been made,” he informed his followers ahead of the weekend. Trump — who announced he is seeking the Republican presidential nomination in 2024 — was permanently banned from the platform after his right-winged supporters stormed the U.S. capitol on January 6, 2021.

Earlier this week, the former commander-in-chief — who is under investigation for the incident — asked the U.S. appeals court to reinstate his lawsuit against Twitter Inc, claiming the ban marked “overtly partisan censorship” and was “contrary to First Amendment principles deeply rooted in American history and law.”

According to Musk, he will wait to make a ruling on whether Trump’s welcomed back until he can install a “content moderation council” that will review and make the call.