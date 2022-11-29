Even as Singapore lifts gay sex ban, LGBT families feel little has changed

Published by

Reuters UK

By Xinghui Kok and Chen Lin SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Olivia Chiong and her wife feel like the Singapore government has made clear to them and their two children that they don’t belong in the city-state. So this week’s vote by Singapore’s parliament to decriminalise gay sex changed nothing about the family’s painful decision to leave rather than see their children denied schooling – because their legal status remains the same. Though Indonesia-born Chiong lived in Singapore for decades as a permanent resident, married a Singaporean citizen abroad and gave birth to their first child in Singapore, h…

