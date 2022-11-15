Factbox-Key nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards

By Danielle Broadway

(Reuters) – Nominations for the music industry’s Grammy Awards were announced during a livestreamed program at the Grammy Museum on Tuesday.

The following is a list of nominations in key categories.

RECORD OF THE YEAR

“Don’t Shut Me Down” – ABBA

“Easy On Me” – Adele

“BREAK MY SOUL” – Beyonce

“Good Morning Gorgeous” – Mary J. Blige

“Woman” – Doja Cat

“Bad Habit” – Steve Lacy

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

“Voyage” – ABBA

“30” – Adele

“Un Verano Sin Ti” – Bad Bunny

“RENAISSANCE” – Beyonce

“Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)” – Mary J. Blige

“In These Silent Days” – Brandi Carlile

“Music Of The Spheres” – Coldplay

“Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers” – Kendrick Lamar

“Special” – Lizzo

“Harry’s House” – Harry Styles

SONG OF THE YEAR

“abcdefu”-Sara Davis, GAYLE & Dave Pittenger, songwriters

“About Damn Time” – Lizzo

“All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)” – Liz Rose & Taylor Swift

“As It Was” – Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Harry Styles

“Bad Habit” – Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Foushee, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve

Lacy)

“BREAK MY SOUL” – Beyonce, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream”

Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyonce)

“Easy On Me” – Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

“GOD DID” – DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)

“The Heart Part 5” – Kendrick Lamar

“Just Like That” – Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

BEST NEW ARTIST

Anitta

Omar Apollo

DOMi & JD Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Latto

Maneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

“Don’t Shut Me Down” – ABBA

“Bam Bam” – Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran

“My Universe” – Coldplay & BTS

“I Like You (A Happier Song)” – Post Malone & Doja Cat

“Unholy” – Sam Smith & Kim Petras

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

“Voyage”-ABBA

“30”-Adele

“Music Of The Spheres”-Coldplay

“Special” – Lizzo

“Harry’s House” – Harry Styles

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

“GOD DID” – DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z,

John Legend & Fridayy

“Vegas” – Doja Cat

“pushin P” – Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug

“F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” – Hitkidd & GloRilla

“The Heart Part 5” – Kendrick Lamar

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

“So Happy It Hurts” – Bryan Adams

“Old Man” – Beck

“Wild Child” – The Black Keys

“Broken Horses” – Brandi Carlile

“Crawl!” – Idles

“Patient Number 9” – Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck

“Holiday” – Turnstile

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

“Growin’ Up” – Luke Combs

“Palomino” – Miranda Lambert

“Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville” – Ashley McBryde

“Humble Quest” – Maren Morris

“A Beautiful Time” – Willie Nelson

The 2023 Grammy’s will take place in Los Angeles at the Crypto Arena on Feb. 5.

(Reporting by Danielle Broadway; Editing by Bill Berkrot)