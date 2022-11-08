Factbox-Republicans pick up U.S. House seats from Democrats, Edison Research projects, most races still not called

(Reuters) – Republicans have picked up a net four seats in the U.S. House of Representatives that had previously been held by Democrats with 228 of 435 races not yet called, Edison Research projected on Tuesday.

For House races, Edison Research is tracking the net number of seats that flip from one party to another, as opposed to the net gain or loss of overall seats by either party.

The number of flips does not take into account seven new seats created during congressional redistricting and two races in which an incumbent Democrat and an incumbent Republican are facing each other due to redistricting.

So far, Republicans have won 132 seats in the 435-seat House and Democrats have won 75 seats, Edison projected.

(Reporting by Katharine Jackson and Dan Burns)