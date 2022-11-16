Former Kentucky Basketball Player Comes Out As Gay

Published by

The Spun

By Andrew McCarty On Tuesday afternoon, a former Kentucky star and current professional basketball player made a significant announcement. In a video posted to Twitter, former Kentucky standout Isaac Humphries announced he’s gay. The video shows Humphries addressing his teammates face-to-face. In the video, Humphries revealed he tried to take his own life because he was “disgusted” with himself before growing to love himself. “I decided that if I’m going to join a team, I’m going to come out publicly and just make sure people know that you can live and you don’t have to hide just because you’r…

Read More