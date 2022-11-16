Four arrested in Morocco for physical assault of trans woman

Published by

Al-Araby

Moroccan authorities arrested four people on Sunday following a group assault against a trans woman as hate crimes against the LGBTQI+ community mount in the North African country. “Three minors and an adult, aged between 13 and 24, were arrested in connection with the incident that occurred on Saturday night in Tangier,” reported AFP. On Friday night, a group of men severely beat, harassed and dragged a Moroccan trans woman named “Haifa” in the northern city of Tangier. Before the attack, Haifa was reportedly waiting for a taxi with her two friends, also members of the LGBTQI+ community, at t…

Read More