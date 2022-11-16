Franklin Graham riles up his base with false claims about the Senate’s same-sex marriage protection bill

Published by

AlterNet

By David Badash, The New Civil Rights Movement On Wednesday the U.S. Senate will begin the process of debating and likely passing the Respect for Marriage Act, bipartisan legislation that merely attempts to keep the status quo on marriage equality by requiring states to recognize all legal marriages of same-sex couples. It does not require states to allow same-sex couples to marry. Despite its sponsors extreme efforts to ensure existing religious rights are not compromised, far-right-wing Christian activist Franklin Graham is making extremely false claims about the legislation and riling up hi…

Read More