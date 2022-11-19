‘Furious’ Donald Trump Bans Dr. Oz From 2024 Presidential Bid, Rages Against TV Quack Who Lost To ‘Shrek-Like’ Monster

mega

It looks like Donald Trump and Dr. Mehmet Oz won’t be friends going forward — especially after the latter lost the midterm election to John Fetterman.

“Trump has told advisors he wants nothing to do with Dr. Oz in his bid for reelection. He is furious. Trump can’t believe Dr. Oz had fame and fortune and was still beaten by a ‘blue-hoodied Shrek-like’ monster. Trump once firmly believed the cult of pop culture would catapult people like him and Oz into office. He’s second guessing everything after the midterm disaster. One thing is certain: Oz will be nowhere near Trump on the road to 2024,” the source exclusively tells Radar.

After the TV star didn’t come out on top against Fetterman in the Pennsylvania Senate race, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman gave insight on what the former president was thinking.

“Trump is indeed furious this morning, particularly about Mehmet Oz, and is blaming everyone who advised him to back Oz – including his wife, describing it as not her best decision, according to people close to him,” she tweeted.

“There are people pushing Trump to reschedule his announcement next week, and several Rs have texted asking whether he will, but it’s risky and would be acknowledging he’s wounded by yesterday, something that some of his advisers insist is not the case,” she added. “Worth remembering that Trump is a grown man who endorsed Oz over the objection of some of the people closest to him, and instead went beyond just endorsing and attacked Dave McCormick from the stage at a rally.”

Trump endorsed a slew of candidates that didn’t end up winning. However, he claimed he was not upset at how the results shook out.

“For those many people that are being fed the fake narrative from the corrupt media that I am Angry about the Midterms, don’t believe it,” the ex-POTUS wrote.

“I am not at all angry, did a great job (I wasn’t the one running!), and am very busy looking into the future,” he continued. “Remember, I am a ‘Stable Genius.’”

As Radar previously reported, Trump made his announcement earlier this week, revealing he will be running again for president in 2024.

“America’s comeback starts right now. In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for President of the United States,” he said.