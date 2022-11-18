Germany ‘prepared’ to take fine for multi-coloured armband in Qatar

Germany goalkeeper captain Manuel Neuer wears the captain's armband with the inscription "One Love" during the International friendly soccer match between Oman and Germany at the Sultan Qabus Sports Center, in the Germany's preparations for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Christian Charisius/dpa

German football federation (DFB) president Bernd Neuendorf said he is “prepared” to accept a possible fine when keeper Manuel Neuer wears the multi-coloured One Love armband during the World Cup in Qatar.

“Personally, I would be quite prepared to accept a fine,” Neuendorf said on Friday. “This is not a political statement, but a statement for human rights.”

Goalkeeper Neuer and several other European team captains plan to wear a multi-coloured One Love armband at the tournament to support diversity. It’s still unclear whether football governing body FIFA will issue fines for the action.

Neuendorf said the action stands “against racism, against anti-Semitism, for women’s rights and human rights in general.”

Since it was awarded the right to host a World Cup, Qatar has been widely criticized due to the human rights conditions in the country and its handling of the LGBTQ community.

Recently, former Qatar international Khalid Salman, one of several ambassadors of the tournament starting on Sunday, had in a documentary by public German broadcasters ZDF named being gay “damage in the mind.”

Neuendorf didn’t rule out further socio-political actions from the German players during the tournament.

On the pitch, he’s “firmly convinced” Germany can win their opening match against Japan on November 23. “We have the best prerequisites,” he said.