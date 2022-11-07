Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

Dolly Brings Pink, Rob Halford Up For ‘Jolene’, And 33 More Great Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Pairings, Super Jams, Performances Over the Years[Watch]

Leave a Comment

‘Jolene’ Performed by Dolly Parton and Friends at Rock Hall 2022 Induction
play-rounded-fill
jolene performed by dolly parton and friends at rock hall 2022 induction
03:48

‘Jolene’ Performed by Dolly Parton and Friends at Rock Hall 2022 Induction
pnk brandi carlile dolly parton tribute coat of many colors rock n roll hall of fame 2022
02:10

P!nk - Brandi Carlile - Dolly Parton Tribute - Coat of Many Colors - Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame 2022
eurythmics sweet dreams 2022 rock and roll hall of fame induction microsoft theater la 11 5 22
02:49

Eurythmics Sweet Dreams 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction, Microsoft Theater, LA, 11.5.22
olivia rodrigo carly simon youre so vain rock n roll hall of fame 11 05 2022 hd
04:22

Olivia Rodrigo - Carly Simon - You're So Vain - Rock N' Roll Hall of Fame - 11/05/2022 - HD
lionel richie dave grohl easy like sunday morning rock n roll hall of fame 2022 11 05 2022
03:18

Lionel Richie - Dave Grohl - Easy Like Sunday Morning - Rock N' Roll Hall of Fame 2022 - 11/05/2022
prince tom petty steve winwood jeff lynne and others while my guitar gently weeps
06:16

Prince, Tom Petty, Steve Winwood, Jeff Lynne and others -- While My Guitar Gently Weeps
hall of fame inductee super jam crossroads live in 2013
07:01

Hall of Fame Inductee Super Jam – Crossroads; Live in 2013
rockin the free world super jam 2017 induction ceremony full performance
07:31

Rockin' the Free World Super Jam - 2017 Induction Ceremony Full Performance
finale performance of with a little help from my friends at the 2015 hall of fame ceremony
03:30

Finale performance of With A Little Help From My Friends at the 2015 Hall of Fame Ceremony
paul mccartney ringo starr jeff lynne joe walsh dave grohl annie lennox perform the beatles
29:34

Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Jeff Lynne, Joe Walsh, Dave Grohl, Annie Lennox Perform The Beatles
paul mccartney eric clapton bono and others let it be
05:09

Paul McCartney, Eric Clapton, Bono and others --Let It Be
rock n roll hall of fame all star jam all the young dudes march 29 2019
06:26

Rock N Roll Hall of Fame All Star Jam - All The Young Dudes March 29 2019
u2 bruce springsteen and patti smith perform because the night 25th anniversary shows
05:11

U2, Bruce Springsteen and Patti Smith perform Because the Night 25th Anniversary shows
chuck berrys 1986 hall of fame induction jam session reelin and rockin
05:20

Chuck Berry's 1986 Hall of Fame Induction Jam Session -- Reelin' and Rockin'
green onions all star jam at 1992 inductions
06:11

Green Onions All-Star Jam at 1992 Inductions
talking heads take me to the river final performance 2002 rock roll hall of fame all star jam
09:10

Talking Heads - Take Me to the River (FINAL performance, 2002 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame All-Star Jam)
bruce springsteen and billy joel perform born to run hall of fame 25th anniversary concert
05:27

Bruce Springsteen and Billy Joel perform Born to Run Hall of Fame 25th Anniversary Concert
members of guns n roses paradise city live at 2012 rock hall induction
06:57

Members of Guns N' Roses – Paradise City Live at 2012 Rock Hall Induction
pretenders perform precious at the 2005 rock roll hall of fame induction ceremony
04:08

Pretenders perform Precious at the 2005 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
blondie perform call me at the 2006 rock roll hall of fame induction ceremony
03:58

Blondie performs Call Me at the 2006 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
jeff beck performs at the rock and roll hall of fames induction ceremony 2009
05:14

Jeff Beck performs at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Induction Ceremony 2009
beatles accept award rock and roll hall of fame inductions 1988
07:05

Beatles accept award Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductions 1988
queen performs at rock and roll hall of fame inductions 2001
04:03

Queen performs at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductions 2001
eagles perform hotel california at the 1998 rock roll hall of fame induction ceremony
06:41

Eagles perform Hotel California at the 1998 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
the doors and eddie vedder light my fire
08:23

The Doors and Eddie Vedder -- ;Light My Fire
pink floyd and billy corgan of smashing pumpkins perform wish you were here
04:56

Pink Floyd and Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins perform Wish You Were Here
chuck berry keith richards jerry lee lewis neil young roll over beethoven
06:39

Chuck Berry, Keith Richards, Jerry Lee Lewis, Neil Young – Roll Over Beethoven
u2 and bruce springsteen i still havent found what im looking for
04:24

U2 and Bruce Springsteen -- I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For
heart barracuda live 2013 rock hall of fame induction concert hd
05:12

Heart – Barracuda Live 2013 Rock Hall of Fame Induction Concert HD
go gos rock roll hall of fame induction ceremony 2021
17:20

Go-Go's - Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony 2021
queen roger daltrey tony iommi i want it all 1992 live
06:43

Queen / Roger Daltrey / Tony Iommi - I Want It All 1992 Live
talking heads perform psycho killer at the 2002 inductions
04:57

Talking Heads Perform Psycho Killer at the 2002 Inductions
joan jett rock and roll hall of fame 2015
09:43

Joan Jett - Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2015
the cure perform just like heaven at the 2019 rock roll hall of fame induction ceremony
03:37

The Cure perform Just Like Heaven at the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
652837 origin 1
 
Published by
Taste of Country
 

At her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday night (Nov. 5), Dolly Parton rounded up a group of stars from all different genres to perform one of her signature songs, “Jolene.” “Jolene” is a country classic: Released in 1973, it tells the story of a now-infamous, red-haired woman who’s making moves towards another woman’s husband — and shares Parton’s plea to Jolene to let her keep her man. It was a No. 1 hit for Parton upon release, and has since racked up 2x Platinum RIAA certification. Though the song has become a standard of the country genre, Parton tipped her hat to her…

Read More

Related Posts