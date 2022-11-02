Herschel Walker’s Second Accuser Claims He Pushed For Abortion, Warned ‘She & The Child Wouldn’t Be SAFE’

ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

An anonymous woman is standing by her claims that GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker pressured her to have an abortion during their alleged six-year affair, RadarOnline.com has discovered.

The accuser, whose name is being withheld for privacy concerns, came forward on Tuesday with bombshell new allegations while appearing on Good Morning America following her headline-making news conference last week.

“He was very clear that he did not want me to have the child and he said that — because of his wife’s family and powerful people around him, that I would not be safe and that the child would not be safe,” she, using the pseudonym Jane Doe, claimed.

“It is very menacing, and I felt threatened, and I thought I had no choice,” Doe alleged, stating she had been on birth control before finding out she was expecting.

After having second thoughts about getting rid of her child, she claimed Walker drove her to the clinic and paid for the procedure with cash back in April 1993, alleging their tryst began while he was a married man.

Doe unveiled her face in the television interview, claiming she kept the secret withheld for 30 years to protect the former football player.

She said they met in the late 80s and saw each other several times a week — usually in the mornings as well as before games.

Doe shared hotel receipts from that era, in addition to an alleged voicemail from Walker, claiming he showered her with love notes when their romance was at its peak.

After the abortion, she said he “distanced himself from me almost immediately,” claiming he only reached out occasionally over the years.

Doe said she has no political motivation for coming forward, noting that she voted for Donald Trump twice and wanted to give the “truth” to the American people.

Walker, known for being an avowed abortion opponent, denied the claims. “This was a lie a week ago and it is a lie today,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

Doe came forward months after another woman said Walker had paid for her to have an abortion in 2009 and urged her to terminate a second pregnancy two years later.

He shut down the allegations as “a flat-out lie.”