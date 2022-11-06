Hot Links To A Very Queer Resonant Music Hall of Fame: Dolly, Duran Duran, Pat Benatar, Carly Simon, Eurythmics, Eminem, Lionel Richie

Dolly Parton Performs New Original Song at Rock Hall Induction

Dolly Parton closed out this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony with a new original song titled “Rockin.’” She came strolling out in a leather outfit, then gave an electric-guitar strum worthy of Pete Townshend. “And you thought I couldn’t rock!” she exclaimed. Parton told Pollstar that she’d written “Rockin’” specifically to sing in Los Angeles: “It’s a fine little song, and it’s real rock-y, so I’ll have something fun to play off of, to ease some of the tension.” The lyrics referenced many of rock’s earliest pioneers, then she proceeded to trade licks on a fiery solo. Brandi …

Dolly Parton Inducted Into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Dolly Parton has joined the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, arriving as the last of 2022’s inductees. “I want to thank the Hall of Fame and all the people out there through all of these years,” she said. “I’ve been doing it all my life and I do love it. I’m very humbled by this.” Pink introduced Parton, praising her “heartbreaking and soul-stirring songs.” After describing Parton’s hard-scrabble rural Tennessee beginnings, Pink added: “There are few finer songwriters, male or female, that ever lived. … She writes about things that other would prefer to be swept under the rug.” Pink went on to highli…

Duran Duran Inducted Into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Duran Duran has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as part of the 2022 class. The pioneering new wave group formed in the late ‘70s, releasing their self-titled debut album in 1981. For more than a decade, they remained a dominant force in music, selling more than 100 million records and winning fans across the globe. Their list of hits – including “Girls on Film,” “Hungry Like the Wolf,” “Rio” and “Ordinary World” – are still popular on radio and with new generations of fans. Duran Duran earned entry into the Hall of Fame on their first nomination, though they have been eligible …

Pat Benatar Finally Inducted Into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Carly Simon Inducted Into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Carly Simon was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, joining the small percentage of women that make up the inductees. She recently lost both of her sisters in the same week to cancer, and did not attend the Los Angeles ceremony. Instead, she shared a written message from her home in Martha’s Vineyard: “I am humbled, shocked, proud, over-achieved, under-qualified and singularly grateful to everyone with whom I really couldn’t be here.” The letter was read by Sara Bareilles, who also performed Simon’s James Bond theme, “Nobody Does It Better.” Simon arrived on the scene in the early ’70s…

Eurythmics Inducted Into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Eurythmics were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, joining the ranks 15 years after being first eligible. Initially nominated in 2018, the second time was the charm for the duo of Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart, who were voted in with this year’s class. “Music is in our blood cells, in our hearts and in the deepest parts of our souls,” Lennox said, after the Euryhtmics offered an assertive reunion performance. “We are grateful beyond measure to be part of this extraordinary diaspora.” Stewart, meanwhile, said he was “extremely honored and humbled to be here today, and standing next to …

Dave Grohl Joins Lionel Richie During Rock Hall Performance

Dave Grohl joined Lionel Richie during the latter star’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction performance, playing guitar and trading vocals on the Commodores’ classic “Easy.” Richie’s first song of the evening was “Hello,” the 1983 hit single off his second solo album, Can’t Slow Down. As the singer moved on to “Easy,” Grohl joined him on stage, much to the delight of the crowd in attendance. Together, the musicians delivered their rendition, staying largely true to the original. Grohl faithfully delivered the song’s iconic solo, and the two legends stood face to face performing the chorus that…

Steven Tyler Performs With Eminem During Rock Hall Induction

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler made a surprise appearance during Eminem’s set at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. Eminem was one of the night’s honorees, earning induction in his first year of eligibility. The rapper was introduced by his mentor and longtime collaborator, Dr. Dre, before taking the stage for a career-spanning performance. The rapper started his set with a brief snippet of “My Name Is,” the 1999 single that first brought Eminem to a national audience. From there, he rolled into “Rap God,” one of the standout tracks from 2013’s The Marshall Mathers LP 2. The thi…

Dr. Dre Inducts Eminem Into Rock Hall of Fame 2022

Over the weekend, Dr. Dre inducted Eminem into the prestigious 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. On Saturday (Nov. 5), Eminem was among an illustrious group of musicians who were ushered into the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame at an induction ceremony in Los Angeles, Calif. Veteran hip-hop producer Dr. Dre was given the honor to enshrine his longtime friend and collaborator into the Rock Hall. During his speech, Dre recalled the first time Interscope Records honcho Jimmy Iovine called him to let him know that Em was a White guy. “That completely fucked me up,” Dre reportedly said with a laugh, acc…

