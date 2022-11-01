‘Is No One Else Allowed To Be Trans?’ TikTok Star Dylan Mulvaney Fires Back At Caitlyn Jenner After Ex-Olympian Calls Her ‘He’

mega

Popular TikTok personality Dylan Mulvaney fired back at Caitlyn Jenner over comments she made on Twitter that included misgendering the transgender star. Mulvaney slammed Jenner, condemning her for the cruel remarks, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Mulvaney acknowledged Jenner as a courageous trans woman, while she called out the former athlete’s hypocritical tweets.

Although Jenner publicly came out as transgender in April 2015, the ex-Olympian has remained staunch in her far-right beliefs, often publicly praising Republican legislators even in the wake of controversial bills pushed by the party, including Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

Jenner started the drama in a series of tweets about the TikTok star.

In one tweet from Jenner, which quoted an article from the New York Post about the ongoing drama between the two celebs, she wrote of Mulvaney, “There is a difference between acceptance and tolerance, and normalizing exposing your genitals in a public way and a public place. I do not support that at all, in the slightest.”

“Dylan…congrats your trans with a penis,” Jenner concluded the tweet.

In a video from Mulvaney’s Days of Girlhood TikTok series, where she openly shares her transition with followers, she started by addressing Jenner, saying, “We are two of the most privileged trans women in America at the moment, and with that comes a lot of responsibility.”

Mulvaney continued her remarks by stating while she disagreed with Jenner on other issues, “A few days ago I probably would have still been willing to sit down with you and try to connect with you in some way.”

“Because I automatically have a lot of respect for you as a fellow trans woman,” Mulvaney continued in her video, “but then you decided to ridicule me very publicly.”

The TikToker then referenced Jenner’s now-deleted tweet, which misgendered Mulvaney and stated, “He is talking about his penis!”

The exchange that sparked the fired-up TikTok — as well as the article by the New York Post and subsequent tweet from Jenner — was in reference to a video Mulvaney made at the beginning of her transition, where she later explained she was learning how to “tuck.”

Resurfacing a months-old video made by Mulvaney, in which she calls to “normalize” women with bulges, Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn reshared Mulvaney’s content to her Twitter followers, prompting a response from Jenner.

“@MarshaBlackburn thank you for speaking out and having a backbone — one of the best senators we have,” Jenner wrote in a tweet quoting Sen. Blackburn’s tweet.

“Let’s not ‘normalize’ any of what this person is doing. This is absurdity!” Jenner added in the tweet.

Mulvaney said, “it felt like I got outed,” in regard to Jenner’s tweets. Mulvaney asked Jenner to reflect on her own transition while explaining her series was meant to bring light to a situation many in the trans community face when embarking on their own transitions.

Mulvaney was quick to tell Jenner that “the call is coming from inside the house,” meaning the Olympian’s remarks were hypocritical and lacked substance to the much greater issue at hand: transgender rights and the acceptance of trans individuals in communities.

“I still have so much to learn,” Mulvaney shared in her TikTok response to Jenner. The TikTok star added that the two are from “very different generations” and stated that she “cheered” Jenner on “from the second you came out.”

Mulvaney added that she’s “so happy” for Jenner to be able to receive gender-affirming surgery but added that she’s not eligible for surgery due to hormone therapy. Mulvaney also revealed that due to Jenner’s remarks, she’s uncomfortable sharing her future plans for surgery.

“It doesn’t make them any less of a woman,” Mulvaney told Jenner.

“Funny enough, one of the only things we do have in common is that I’m going to one of your surgeons,” she added.

Mulvaney pleaded for Jenner to be “patient” as she navigates her public transition. She concluded her video by calling Jenner out for gatekeeping transgender identification: “Is no one else allowed to be trans?”

Mulvaney called for her followers to not attack Jenner in the same way Jenner’s followers have spewed hateful comments against her. Mulvaney also warned Jenner that her political “cohorts” may not have her best interest in mind as Jenner promotes their anti-transgender agenda.