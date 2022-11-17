‘Jeopardy!’ champ Amy Schneider testifies against Ohio bill banning gender-affirming care for trans youth

Published by

New York Daily News

“Jeopardy!” champ Amy Schneider testified Wednesday against an Ohio bill that would ban gender-affirming care for transgender youth in the state. The Ohio native — who became a household name after winning40 consecutive games on the popular quiz show from November 2021 to January 2022 — opened up about life as a transgender woman, and the relief she felt after transitioning. Schneider, who came out as trans about five years ago, said that “from the moment that I was born, there was this quiet alarm going off at the back of MY head” that only stopped after she began transitioning. “After decade…

Read More